Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Advised to Beware of Scammers Committing Fraud

    Veterans Advised to Beware of Scammers Committing Fraud

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Scammers exploit chances to commit fraud—like predatory law firms and non-accredited representatives targeting Veterans and their survivors by offering to get them VA benefits. Veterans need to beware of emails, phone calls, TV commercials and social media trying to access VA benefits or submit claims on their behalf. They are encouraged to report suspected fraud at va.gov/oig/hotline, and can learn about general counsel accreditation at VA.gov.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 11:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72722
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109485574.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Mike Richman
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Advised to Beware of Scammers Committing Fraud, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Health Administration
    VA.gov
    VA scammers
    va.gov/oighotline

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT