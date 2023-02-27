Veterans Advised to Beware of Scammers Committing Fraud

Scammers exploit chances to commit fraud—like predatory law firms and non-accredited representatives targeting Veterans and their survivors by offering to get them VA benefits. Veterans need to beware of emails, phone calls, TV commercials and social media trying to access VA benefits or submit claims on their behalf. They are encouraged to report suspected fraud at va.gov/oig/hotline, and can learn about general counsel accreditation at VA.gov.
