    New Law Makes Veterans Once Exposed to Toxins Eligible for Additional Benefits, Care

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    For Veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military, a new law called the PACT Act may make them eligible for additional benefits and care. The PACT Act benefits Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era and post-9-11 era who were exposed to toxic fumes, burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation and other environmental hazards. Survivors of toxic-exposed-veterans—and Veterans who served in specific countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia—are also potentially eligible. Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act by going to va.gov/pact or by calling 1-800-myva-411.

    This work, New Law Makes Veterans Once Exposed to Toxins Eligible for Additional Benefits, Care, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

