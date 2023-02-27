New Law Makes Veterans Once Exposed to Toxins Eligible for Additional Benefits, Care

For Veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military, a new law called the PACT Act may make them eligible for additional benefits and care. The PACT Act benefits Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era and post-9-11 era who were exposed to toxic fumes, burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation and other environmental hazards. Survivors of toxic-exposed-veterans—and Veterans who served in specific countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia—are also potentially eligible. Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act by going to va.gov/pact or by calling 1-800-myva-411.