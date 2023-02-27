Veterans Encouraged to Join VA Program Studying How Genes Affect Health

The Million Veteran Program, or MVP, is VA's national voluntary research program to better understand how genes affect health. With over 900,000 Veteran participants, MVP is one of the largest research programs in the world—with breakthroughs in PTSD, depression, heart disease, cancer and more. With the help of Veterans, the program can make more discoveries in areas that matter most to Veterans. Veterans should go to mvp.va.gov to sign up or call 866-441-6075 to schedule an appointment at a participating VA. They don’t have to receive their care at VA to join.
