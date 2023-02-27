Weekly VA Email Loaded with Wonderful Resources for Veterans

Each week, VA sends an email to more than 11 million Veterans across the country. VetResources is jam-packed with resources like free concert tickets, farming assistance, workout programs, national park passes, Veteran discounts on hundreds of services—plus access to local events for Veterans and their families, and even bar-b-que sandwiches—all at no cost. One can also find job listings and career mentoring opportunities from Fortune 500 CEOs, small business help and information on home loans. Veterans can subscribe for free at va.gov/vetresources to learn more about the federal, state, non-profit, and private sector resources available to Veterans and their families.