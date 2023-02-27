VA Health and Benefits App a One-Stop Shop for Veterans

The VA Health and Benefits mobile app is like a one-stop shop for Veterans. It allows them to view or cancel VA medical appointments; send and receive messages from health care providers; and download VA benefit letters to provide Veteran status or disability payments. Veterans can also manage existing VA claims; find the closest VA medical centers; and get quick access to the VA crisis line. They can download the health and benefits app on their i-phone or at the Google app store—or wherever they normally get their mobile apps.
|11.15.2022
Date Posted: 03.02.2023
|Newscasts
|72715
|2303/DOD_109485319.mp3
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Mike Richman
|US
|0
|0
|0
