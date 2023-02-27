Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Health and Benefits App a One-Stop Shop for Veterans

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    The VA Health and Benefits mobile app is like a one-stop shop for Veterans. It allows them to view or cancel VA medical appointments; send and receive messages from health care providers; and download VA benefit letters to provide Veteran status or disability payments. Veterans can also manage existing VA claims; find the closest VA medical centers; and get quick access to the VA crisis line. They can download the health and benefits app on their i-phone or at the Google app store—or wherever they normally get their mobile apps.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Health and Benefits App a One-Stop Shop for Veterans, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VA
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    VA Health and Benefits mobile app

