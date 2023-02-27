Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Save Big on Products Through the Veterans Canteen Service, ShopVCS.com

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans can get major savings through VA on clothing, electronics, food, military gear, tickets, travel, and more. The Veterans Canteen Service has stores in most VA medical centers. And Veterans can find even greater savings on shopvcs.com. They can save hundreds on premium brands while supporting other Veterans who also served: Under Armor, Ray-Ban, Dell, Vortex Optics, Yeti Coolers and more. Veterans should think Veterans Canteen Service and shopvcs.com and browse the amazing selection of discounted items.

    This work, Save Big on Products Through the Veterans Canteen Service, ShopVCS.com, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

