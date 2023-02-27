Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shopping at your fingertips: the Commissary's Click-2-Go mobile app

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Many Veterans still have access to shop at a Defense Commissary, in person or online. Savings are only a tap away on the new commissary Click-2-Go app for Apple and android devices. The app allows you to place and pay for Click-2-Go orders, with features to streamline your shopping experience, including accessing account history, order history with saved items and lists, and digital receipts. Veterans can start shopping now by visiting commissaries.com or downloading Click-2-Go from the Apple app or Google Play stores.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 08:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Mike Richman
    Location: US
    TAGS

    VA
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Defense Commissary
    Click-2-Go mobile app

