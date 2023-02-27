Many Veterans still have access to shop at a Defense Commissary, in person or online. Savings are only a tap away on the new commissary Click-2-Go app for Apple and android devices. The app allows you to place and pay for Click-2-Go orders, with features to streamline your shopping experience, including accessing account history, order history with saved items and lists, and digital receipts. Veterans can start shopping now by visiting commissaries.com or downloading Click-2-Go from the Apple app or Google Play stores.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 08:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72713
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109485189.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Mike Richman
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shopping at your fingertips: the Commissary's Click-2-Go mobile app, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT