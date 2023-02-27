Thirty-second spot highlighting the Junior Enlisted Association to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 03:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72682
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109484883.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior Enlisted Association -Spot, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT