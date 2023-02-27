Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    There are multiple ways Veterans can maximize their tax benefits. For one, military retirement pay is taxable as federal income tax—and isn’t considered earned income for social security purposes. Sometimes, money from VA isn’t taxed, including interest from VA life insurance policies and money paid to a survivor of a member of the armed forces who died after September 10th, 2001. To learn more, go to news.va.gov and search for tax benefits.

    This work, How can Veterans maximize their tax benefits?, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

