How can Veterans maximize their tax benefits?

There are multiple ways Veterans can maximize their tax benefits. For one, military retirement pay is taxable as federal income tax—and isn’t considered earned income for social security purposes. Sometimes, money from VA isn’t taxed, including interest from VA life insurance policies and money paid to a survivor of a member of the armed forces who died after September 10th, 2001. To learn more, go to news.va.gov and search for tax benefits.