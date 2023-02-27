Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Balance: Mentorship with staff sergeants Nicholas Walsh and Marcus Watson

    The Balance: Mentorship with staff sergeants Nicholas Walsh and Marcus Watson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses mentorship with U.S. ANG Staff Sgt. Nicholas Walsh and Staff Sgt. Marcus Watson, assigned to the 111th Communications Flight here, to discuss veteran career readiness and more. Mentorship is a topic the podcast will be exploring in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 12:23
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 72669
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109483317.mp3
    Length: 00:29:32
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance: Mentorship with staff sergeants Nicholas Walsh and Marcus Watson, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Mentorship
    Resiliency
    111th Attack Wing
    The Balance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT