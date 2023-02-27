U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses mentorship with U.S. ANG Staff Sgt. Nicholas Walsh and Staff Sgt. Marcus Watson, assigned to the 111th Communications Flight here, to discuss veteran career readiness and more. Mentorship is a topic the podcast will be exploring in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|72669
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109483317.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:32
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Balance: Mentorship with staff sergeants Nicholas Walsh and Marcus Watson, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT