    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - Marines and Airmen Build Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - Marines and Airmen Build Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye

    TURKEY

    02.25.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 39th Air Base Wing, and U.S. Marines, from Task Force 61/2, begin building a field hospital at Serinyol, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    AUDIO INFO

    Radio
    Earthquake
    39 FSS
    Task Force 61/2
    Turkiye

