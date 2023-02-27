U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 39th Air Base Wing, and U.S. Marines, from Task Force 61/2, begin building a field hospital at Serinyol, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 09:18
Category:
|Newscasts
Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
Location:
|TR
This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - Marines and Airmen Build Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
