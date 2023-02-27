TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Newscast - Marines and Airmen Build Field Hospital in Serinyol, Türkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72667" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 39th Air Base Wing, and U.S. Marines, from Task Force 61/2, begin building a field hospital at Serinyol, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)