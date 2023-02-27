MWR library hosts puzzle building radio spot

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden library hosts a second puzzle building event at the library on Clay Kaserne, March 19, 2023. This radio spot was produced at AFN Wiesbaden, Feb. 28, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 06:07
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|72658
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109482635.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
