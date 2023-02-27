Interview with Army Capt. Tyler Olson, Fort McCoy Recruiting Company

This is a short interview with Capt. Tyler Olson, commander of the Fort McCoy Recruiting Company for U.S. Army Recruiting on Feb. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Abbottsford, Wis., native discusses recruiting in the 21st century, how they do it in Wisconsin and from Fort McCoy, and more. Learn more about joining the Army by visiting www.goarmy.com. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)