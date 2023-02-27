Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Army Capt. Tyler Olson, Fort McCoy Recruiting Company

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a short interview with Capt. Tyler Olson, commander of the Fort McCoy Recruiting Company for U.S. Army Recruiting on Feb. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Abbottsford, Wis., native discusses recruiting in the 21st century, how they do it in Wisconsin and from Fort McCoy, and more. Learn more about joining the Army by visiting www.goarmy.com. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    U.S. Army Recruiting
    Capt. Tyler Olson
    Fort McCoy Recruiting Company

