    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep4

    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep4

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    We wrap up our special miniseries focusing on Black History Month by having a special chat with Chief Regina Monk and Col. Patric Coggin. Chief Monk is the first Black and first female command chief for the 189th Airlift Wing. She's made history for herself and set a standard for young Airmen to aspire to. Listen to her perspective of how diversity has grown in the Air Force and what we can do as leaders to ensure our Airmen grow up in the Air National Guard with the best outlook on inclusion for all.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 13:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:52
    Album AR Minuteman Moment - S2 Ep4
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    TAGS

    Podcast
    African American
    command chief
    Black History Month
    189th Airlift Wing
    Diversity and Inclusion

