AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep4

We wrap up our special miniseries focusing on Black History Month by having a special chat with Chief Regina Monk and Col. Patric Coggin. Chief Monk is the first Black and first female command chief for the 189th Airlift Wing. She's made history for herself and set a standard for young Airmen to aspire to. Listen to her perspective of how diversity has grown in the Air Force and what we can do as leaders to ensure our Airmen grow up in the Air National Guard with the best outlook on inclusion for all.