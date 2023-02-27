In June of 2018, the world held its breath as news of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave slowly filling with water hit the headlines. SMSgt Derek Anderson, an Air Force Pararescueman, was part of the team tasked with saving them. Faced with pouring rains threatening to flood the entire cave system, SMSgt Anderson and his team were faced with a seemingly impossible task of conducting a rescue never before performed with 13 lives hanging in the balance. "Show me the impossible..."
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 13:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72648
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109481090.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:14
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMSgt Derek Anderson - An impossible mission to save 13 lives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT