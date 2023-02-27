Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt Derek Anderson - An impossible mission to save 13 lives

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    In June of 2018, the world held its breath as news of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave slowly filling with water hit the headlines. SMSgt Derek Anderson, an Air Force Pararescueman, was part of the team tasked with saving them. Faced with pouring rains threatening to flood the entire cave system, SMSgt Anderson and his team were faced with a seemingly impossible task of conducting a rescue never before performed with 13 lives hanging in the balance. "Show me the impossible..."

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:14
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US
    #airforce
    #pararescue
    #sof
    #thailand
    #USSOCOM
    #specialoperations

