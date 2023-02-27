VA Careers for Veterans

Veterans should consider working at VA. VA provides Veterans, mainly those with service-connected disabilities, hiring preference for all available positions. Service members just leaving the military are also invited to pursue a career at VA. Health care skills acquired in the military can be applied to VA as physicians, nurses, mental health providers, medics, hospital corpsmen, health service technicians, and para-rescue specialists. Plus, VA has benefits and incentives designed for a Veteran’s success. To find a career that builds on their strengths and experience, and that allows them to continue serving their country, Veterans should go to vacareers.va.gov.
