    VA Careers for Veterans

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans should consider working at VA. VA provides Veterans, mainly those with service-connected disabilities, hiring preference for all available positions. Service members just leaving the military are also invited to pursue a career at VA. Health care skills acquired in the military can be applied to VA as physicians, nurses, mental health providers, medics, hospital corpsmen, health service technicians, and para-rescue specialists. Plus, VA has benefits and incentives designed for a Veteran’s success. To find a career that builds on their strengths and experience, and that allows them to continue serving their country, Veterans should go to vacareers.va.gov.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Mike Richman
    Location: US
    VA
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    vacareers.va.gov

