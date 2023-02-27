The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 17: Who is My Generation?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72643" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we discuss not only the importance of identifying younger generations, but understanding what motivates, helps, and hinders their learning. This knowledge will help us, as educators, to develop more effective content to engage students in more efficient and relevant methods. In turn, this sets up students for success through more dynamic learning.