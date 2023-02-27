Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 17: Who is My Generation?

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    In this episode, we discuss not only the importance of identifying younger generations, but understanding what motivates, helps, and hinders their learning. This knowledge will help us, as educators, to develop more effective content to engage students in more efficient and relevant methods. In turn, this sets up students for success through more dynamic learning.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 17: Who is My Generation?, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    education

