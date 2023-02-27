In this episode, we discuss not only the importance of identifying younger generations, but understanding what motivates, helps, and hinders their learning. This knowledge will help us, as educators, to develop more effective content to engage students in more efficient and relevant methods. In turn, this sets up students for success through more dynamic learning.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 10:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72643
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109480581.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:24
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 17: Who is My Generation?, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT