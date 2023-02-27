AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 28, 2023

U.S. Army Col. David Mayfield, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Installation Management Command Europe, speaks about the first in-person town hall meeting since the outbreak COVID-19 Feb. 23, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)