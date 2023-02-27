Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News: U.S. Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch

    1, TURKEY

    02.23.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Navy Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, visited Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Feb. 23. Munsch observed the current humanitarian operations being conducted by Task Force 61/2, 39th Air Base Wing, and the Turkish Military following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye on Feb. 6. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 01:32
    Category: Newscasts
