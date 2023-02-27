TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News: U.S. Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch

U.S. Navy Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, visited Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Feb. 23. Munsch observed the current humanitarian operations being conducted by Task Force 61/2, 39th Air Base Wing, and the Turkish Military following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye on Feb. 6. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
