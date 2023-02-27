01MAR23 TFNEWSCAST

The My-Navy-HR Career Development Symposium and Trade Show is coming to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo on April 5th, 2023. During CDS, Sailors will meet My-Navy-HR senior leadership, enlisted community managers, detailers, and policy experts to gain information to help them take charge of their careers. Sailors can also express their concerns regarding current and future Navy policy or procedures.