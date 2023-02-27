Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01MAR23 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The My-Navy-HR Career Development Symposium and Trade Show is coming to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo on April 5th, 2023. During CDS, Sailors will meet My-Navy-HR senior leadership, enlisted community managers, detailers, and policy experts to gain information to help them take charge of their careers. Sailors can also express their concerns regarding current and future Navy policy or procedures.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 20:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
