Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Desert Rat Testament, Episode 7

    Desert Rat Testament, Episode 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with Lt. Col. Michelle Stoleson (ret), who was born in Florida and hailed from an active duty Air Force family. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from California’s Harvey Mudd College and a master’s degree in engineering from Claremont Graduate University, and received her Army commission in 1981. Prior to serving as the first female commander of Yuma Test Center between 2000 and 2003, she was an aviation test officer at the proving ground from 1991 to 1995. After concluding her active duty career in 2004, she served as an executive for the proving ground’s largest private contractor until retiring in 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 02:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72633
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109479549.mp3
    Length: 00:15:15
    Year 2023
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Rat Testament, Episode 7, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT