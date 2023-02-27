Desert Rat Testament, Episode 7

Host Mark Schauer talks with Lt. Col. Michelle Stoleson (ret), who was born in Florida and hailed from an active duty Air Force family. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from California’s Harvey Mudd College and a master’s degree in engineering from Claremont Graduate University, and received her Army commission in 1981. Prior to serving as the first female commander of Yuma Test Center between 2000 and 2003, she was an aviation test officer at the proving ground from 1991 to 1995. After concluding her active duty career in 2004, she served as an executive for the proving ground’s largest private contractor until retiring in 2018.