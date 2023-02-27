Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - Tax Center

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Whether you’re a first-time tax filer or a seasoned pro, we’ve got you covered with all of your tax return needs here at Fort Polk. We understand that filing taxes can be confusing and intimidating, so the tax center is here to help make it easier for you - and the best part? It’s completely free! Our tax center professionals are knowledgeable, friendly, and available to answer all of your tax questions. So don't worry - we’re here to help make filing taxes a breeze.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:20
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Tax Center, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Tax
    Jeff England

