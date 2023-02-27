Whether you’re a first-time tax filer or a seasoned pro, we’ve got you covered with all of your tax return needs here at Fort Polk. We understand that filing taxes can be confusing and intimidating, so the tax center is here to help make it easier for you - and the best part? It’s completely free! Our tax center professionals are knowledgeable, friendly, and available to answer all of your tax questions. So don't worry - we’re here to help make filing taxes a breeze.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 10:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:35:20
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Tax Center, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
