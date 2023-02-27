Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 14

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Audio by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode 14 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Joint Culinary Center of Excellence advanced culinary instructors Guy Winks and Staff Sgt. Jasmine Blade hype the upcoming 47th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 4 to 10 at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center, Fort Lee, Va. The JCTE is the largest military culinary competition in North America and showcases the talents of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. International teams include France, Germany and Great Britain.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:49
