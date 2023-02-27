The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 14

In episode 14 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Joint Culinary Center of Excellence advanced culinary instructors Guy Winks and Staff Sgt. Jasmine Blade hype the upcoming 47th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 4 to 10 at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center, Fort Lee, Va. The JCTE is the largest military culinary competition in North America and showcases the talents of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. International teams include France, Germany and Great Britain.
|02.23.2023
|02.27.2023 09:49
|Newscasts
|72626
|2302/DOD_109478330.mp3
|00:30:02
|2023
|podcast
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|7
|0
|0
