Matthew Labrise, a firefighter and EMT aboard NSA Souda Bay, discusses the treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 08:45
Category:
|Newscasts
Year
|2023
Location:
|GR
This work, 230228-NEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
