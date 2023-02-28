On this Pacific Pulse: Exercise Resilient Shield 2023 concludes in Japan; exercise Bushido Strike 2023 concludes in the Republic of Korea; and USS America (LHA 6) arrives in Japan for exercise Iron Fist 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72600
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109477783.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 28, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT