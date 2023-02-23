News: GTMO Association Visit

230222-N-CR158-1001 - The GTMO Association visited Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for the first time since 2018. The Association consists of veterans and civilians that have previously been stationed on the installation. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72591
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109474654.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
