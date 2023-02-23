Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REBOOT Workshop - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E4 - 21 February 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    How can rebooting your mindset help you have a successful transition to civilian life when you leave the military?

    Find out on this week's Soldier For Life Podcast as SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, chats with Maurice Wilson, President and Executive Director of REBOOT Workshop, a no-cost, 10-day virtual or in-person workshop designed to help transitioning service members and spouses with their social and career transition from years of service by addressing their fears and “re-booting” their skills.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life
    Army Transition
    Soldier For Life Podcast

