REBOOT Workshop - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E4 - 21 February 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72584" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

How can rebooting your mindset help you have a successful transition to civilian life when you leave the military?



Find out on this week's Soldier For Life Podcast as SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, chats with Maurice Wilson, President and Executive Director of REBOOT Workshop, a no-cost, 10-day virtual or in-person workshop designed to help transitioning service members and spouses with their social and career transition from years of service by addressing their fears and “re-booting” their skills.