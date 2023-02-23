How can rebooting your mindset help you have a successful transition to civilian life when you leave the military?
Find out on this week's Soldier For Life Podcast as SFL's Employment Director, LTC Ismael Ortizrivera, chats with Maurice Wilson, President and Executive Director of REBOOT Workshop, a no-cost, 10-day virtual or in-person workshop designed to help transitioning service members and spouses with their social and career transition from years of service by addressing their fears and “re-booting” their skills.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 10:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72584
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109474038.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REBOOT Workshop - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E4 - 21 February 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT