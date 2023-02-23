U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Finch, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and Sgt. Manuel Elias, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speak about their experience during Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland Feb. 22, 2023. The audio produced was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 10:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72582
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109474004.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 27, 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
