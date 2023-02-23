Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 27, 2023

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 27, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.24.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Finch, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and Sgt. Manuel Elias, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speak about their experience during Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland Feb. 22, 2023. The audio produced was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio Sgt. Austin Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72582
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109474004.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Artist Sgt. Austin Baker
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 27, 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    EUCOM
    11th Airborne Division
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    ArcticForge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT