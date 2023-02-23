AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 27, 2023

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Finch, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and Sgt. Manuel Elias, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speak about their experience during Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland Feb. 22, 2023. The audio produced was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio Sgt. Austin Baker)