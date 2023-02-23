Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 020 - Exchanging Stripes for Bars - Enlisted Commissioning

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this special episode of Chevrons, we welcome a panel of prior enlisted commissioned officers to discuss enlisted commissioning; the process, the rewards and challenges of swapping stripes for collar brass. The company grade officers on the panel share their experiences with the process, and provide advice for enlisted personnel considering crossing over to the officer corps. Our guests include Air National Guard Captain Vincent Tripodi and 1st Lt. Allen Nancarrow, as well as United States Space Force 1st Lt. Colleen O'Hara.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 020 - Exchanging Stripes for Bars - Enlisted Commissioning, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Development
    Enlisted
    Commissioning
    ROTC
    OTS
    Stripes to Bars

