Chevrons - Ep 020 - Exchanging Stripes for Bars - Enlisted Commissioning

In this special episode of Chevrons, we welcome a panel of prior enlisted commissioned officers to discuss enlisted commissioning; the process, the rewards and challenges of swapping stripes for collar brass. The company grade officers on the panel share their experiences with the process, and provide advice for enlisted personnel considering crossing over to the officer corps. Our guests include Air National Guard Captain Vincent Tripodi and 1st Lt. Allen Nancarrow, as well as United States Space Force 1st Lt. Colleen O'Hara.