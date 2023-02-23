Join Fleet and Family Services for Italian Lessons every month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 08:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72575
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109473608.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC Italian Lessons Spot, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT