Regional News highlighting Italian student tours of Capodochino and U.S. Army aid to Turkey
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 08:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72573
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109473605.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional News - 97.3 AFN the Eagle - Naples, Italy - Italian Students Visit Capodochino, U.S. Army Chinook Helicopters deliver AID to Turkey, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT