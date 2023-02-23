Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian F-35B Lightning II Close Out NATO Deployment - Eagle News Update - AFN Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    News broadcast highlighting Norwegian F-35B Lightning II fighter aircrafts close out NATO deployment in Iceland. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 07:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    NATO
    Naples
    F-35

