    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 5 - When to contact your CMF Management Team

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Sgt. 1st Class David Wooldridge, EOD Talent Management NCO, and Master Sgt. Angela Johnston, 89 Alpha and Bravo Talent Manger, discuss when and why Soldiers should contact their CMF management teams and branch team.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 16:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72559
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109472492.mp3
    Length: 00:19:29
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    TAGS

    HRC
    People First
    Ordnance Branch Power Hour

