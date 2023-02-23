Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 142 Save Time & Money with Click-2-Go

    02.23.2023

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    It's well known that Fort Riley's Commissary is a valuable benefit that saves money. It also can save you time. Beneficiaries may now order their grocery items through the app and schedule a convenient pick-up where their purchases will be brought out to their car.

    AUDIO INFO

