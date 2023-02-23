Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 142 Save Time & Money with Click-2-Go

It's well known that Fort Riley's Commissary is a valuable benefit that saves money. It also can save you time. Beneficiaries may now order their grocery items through the app and schedule a convenient pick-up where their purchases will be brought out to their car.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 12:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72557
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109471971.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
