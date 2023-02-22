230222-NEWS

FLTCM Johannes J. Gonzalez, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa fleet master chief, visited NSA Souda Bay to meet with Sailors at the installation. He stopped by AFN to discuss the visit.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 03:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72546
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109471363.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
