NSL Unscripted | Episode 4: Emerging Technology – What Are We Talking About and Why Do We Care?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72542" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, LTC Laura West, Solf-Warren Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), sits down with Todd Huntley, Director of the National Security Law Program at Georgetown Law and CAPT Keith Gibel, Professor in the National Security Law Department, to discuss and introduce listeners to emerging technologies and some of the basic legal, ethical, and strategic concerns raised by emerging technologies today.



The National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, a joint team of national security law professors and practitioners from all U.S. military services, produces this podcast. ADN is responsible for the education of judge advocates and senior Army leaders on NSL to include the law of armed conflict (LOAC).



NSL Practitioner's interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Library of Congress Military Legal Resources page (https://www.loc.gov/collections/military-legal-resources).