    230223-NEWS

    GREECE

    02.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Maria Prassakis, a paralegal specialist at NSA Souda Bay, visited AFN to discuss how to renew passports, or get a passport for the first time.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 07:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72537
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109469487.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: GR
    This work, 230223-NEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    AFN
    Passport
    AFN Souda Bay

