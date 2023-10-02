The first episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We sit down with Command Sergeant Major Dale Shelter and Command Sergeant Major Joshua Butler and discuss an array of leadership topics; promotions, leadership skills, and effective communication methods.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 15:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72523
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109468592.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:58
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 1 The Engaged NCO, by SFC Ramon Baty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
