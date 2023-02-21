AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Secretary of State Addresses USAID

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2022. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)