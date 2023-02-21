Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Secretary of State Addresses USAID

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2022. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Secretary of State Addresses USAID, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Incirlik Air Base
    USAID
    U.S. Secretary of State
    AFN Radio
    TurkiyeHADR

