AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Secretary of State Visits Incirlik Air Base

Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducts a press conference at the Humanitarian Aid loading area in Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye to assess current operations, and visit U.S. military personnel, first responders, and allies during their humanitarian mission following the 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6, in southern Türkiye. Task Force 61/2, commanded by Brig. Gen. Priddy, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. Sixth Fleet is supporting requirements from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and coordinating all U.S. military operations at Incirlik Air Base following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6.