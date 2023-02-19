Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWS: Secretary of State Visits Incirlik Air Base

    1, TURKEY

    02.19.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducts a press conference at the Humanitarian Aid loading area in Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye to assess current operations, and visit U.S. military personnel, first responders, and allies during their humanitarian mission following the 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6, in southern Türkiye. Task Force 61/2, commanded by Brig. Gen. Priddy, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. Sixth Fleet is supporting requirements from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and coordinating all U.S. military operations at Incirlik Air Base following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6.

