The official weekly podcast of the USS Decatur (DDG 73) hosted by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, featuring weekly happenings onboard, guest interviews, segments, and much more!
This episode features Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Mateo Redmond as the guest interview, which included a discussion about his rate, his childhood, his drive to join the Navy, and what wakes him up in the morning.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 08:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72496
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109465440.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:10
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The BODAR Blast Episode 4, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT