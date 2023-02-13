Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Axon - The Argument for Enlisted Faculty in Officer Military Education - Ep 4

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Master Sergeant Bonnie Rushing is course director and academic faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Military and Strategic Studies Department. As the first enlisted Ph.D. student fully funded by the Air Force, she discusses the strengths enlisted faculty contribute to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72489
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109463866.mp3
    Length: 00:21:52
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Axon - The Argument for Enlisted Faculty in Officer Military Education - Ep 4, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Innovation
    Enlisted force
    Faculty development

