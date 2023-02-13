Axon - The Argument for Enlisted Faculty in Officer Military Education - Ep 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72489" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Master Sergeant Bonnie Rushing is course director and academic faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Military and Strategic Studies Department. As the first enlisted Ph.D. student fully funded by the Air Force, she discusses the strengths enlisted faculty contribute to the U.S. Air Force Academy.