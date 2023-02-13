Master Sergeant Bonnie Rushing is course director and academic faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Military and Strategic Studies Department. As the first enlisted Ph.D. student fully funded by the Air Force, she discusses the strengths enlisted faculty contribute to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 09:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72489
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109463866.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:52
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Axon - The Argument for Enlisted Faculty in Officer Military Education - Ep 4, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
