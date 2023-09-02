Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - Environmental

    Fort Polk Podcast - Environmental

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Today we’re talking about the Environmental Conservation Branch at Fort Polk. This branch is devoted to protecting and preserving our environment. We have an impressive array of endangered species living on and near our base that need protection, so it’s important for all of us to understand what this branch does and how we can help. We’ll discuss the mission of the Conservation Branch, how they manage endangered species and an overview of their conservation efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72487
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109463803.mp3
    Length: 00:46:02
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Environmental, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Fort Polk
    Jeff England

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT