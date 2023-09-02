Fort Polk Podcast - Environmental

Today we’re talking about the Environmental Conservation Branch at Fort Polk. This branch is devoted to protecting and preserving our environment. We have an impressive array of endangered species living on and near our base that need protection, so it’s important for all of us to understand what this branch does and how we can help. We’ll discuss the mission of the Conservation Branch, how they manage endangered species and an overview of their conservation efforts.