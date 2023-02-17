Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fit Chap - What is Fitness for the Incoming Chaplain?

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews LTC Ben Bower, Physical Therapist and Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Senior Lead for the 193rd Infantry Brigade. LTC Bower explains the relevance behind the fitness domains found in Field Manual 7-22. CH Phipps also shares with prospective students what some of the expectations are for physical fitness within the Army.

    For more information on the Army Combat Fitness Test: https://www.army.mil/acft/

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fit Chap - What is Fitness for the Incoming Chaplain?, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chaplaincy
    fitness
    ssss
    sss
    ACFT
    CHBOLC

