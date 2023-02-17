The Fit Chap - What is Fitness for the Incoming Chaplain?

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews LTC Ben Bower, Physical Therapist and Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Senior Lead for the 193rd Infantry Brigade. LTC Bower explains the relevance behind the fitness domains found in Field Manual 7-22. CH Phipps also shares with prospective students what some of the expectations are for physical fitness within the Army.



For more information on the Army Combat Fitness Test: https://www.army.mil/acft/