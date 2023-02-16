TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye

Two U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) helicopters delivered 40,000 lbs of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to Elbistan and Pazarcik, Turkiye, Feb. 14, 2023.
The cargo contained tents, hygiene products, and diapers which were delivered to AFAD, the Turkish relief agency. (Department of Defense Radio Spot compiled by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
Source Article by Capt William Stroud, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/438522/us-army-helicopters-support-usaid-turkiye
