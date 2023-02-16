TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72484" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Two U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) helicopters delivered 40,000 lbs of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to Elbistan and Pazarcik, Turkiye, Feb. 14, 2023.



The cargo contained tents, hygiene products, and diapers which were delivered to AFAD, the Turkish relief agency. (Department of Defense Radio Spot compiled by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)



Source Article by Capt William Stroud, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/438522/us-army-helicopters-support-usaid-turkiye