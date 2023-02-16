Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye

    1, TURKEY

    02.16.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Two U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) helicopters delivered 40,000 lbs of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to Elbistan and Pazarcik, Turkiye, Feb. 14, 2023.

    The cargo contained tents, hygiene products, and diapers which were delivered to AFAD, the Turkish relief agency. (Department of Defense Radio Spot compiled by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Source Article by Capt William Stroud, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/438522/us-army-helicopters-support-usaid-turkiye

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 03:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72484
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109463590.mp3
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    HADR
    EUCOM
    Third Air Force
    US Embassy Ankara
    TURKIYE

