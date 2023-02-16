Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16FEB23 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Branch Health Clinic Sasebo announced the inauguration of their new Walk-in Contraceptive Clinic on their Facebook page on February 16th, 2023.

    The post states, "Tuesdays we go PINC! Walk-in Contraceptive Clinic held every Tuesday from 12:45 through 3 p.m. open to active duty, all Tricare beneficiaries, and space available patients."

    Some of the services they will be providing include birth control consultation, STI testing, and emergency contraception.

    TAGS

    cfas
    health care
    sasebo japan
    sti testing
    contraceptive clinic

