16FEB23 TFNEWSCAST

Branch Health Clinic Sasebo announced the inauguration of their new Walk-in Contraceptive Clinic on their Facebook page on February 16th, 2023.



The post states, "Tuesdays we go PINC! Walk-in Contraceptive Clinic held every Tuesday from 12:45 through 3 p.m. open to active duty, all Tricare beneficiaries, and space available patients."



Some of the services they will be providing include birth control consultation, STI testing, and emergency contraception.