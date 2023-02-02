Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03FEB23 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo posted a new, "Local happenings weekly update with Eriko" episode on the CFAS Facebook page on February 1st, 2023.

    This week, Ms. Eriko Kawahara talks about the last call for the Nagasaki lantern festival, the field covered in sparkling snow at Huis Ten Bosch, and announces the Hello Oishi Hiroshi art exhibition and the 19th Arita Chinaware Hinadoll festival!

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 19:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Japan
    Culture
    CFAS
    Pacific
    MLC

