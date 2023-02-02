Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo posted a new, "Local happenings weekly update with Eriko" episode on the CFAS Facebook page on February 1st, 2023.
This week, Ms. Eriko Kawahara talks about the last call for the Nagasaki lantern festival, the field covered in sparkling snow at Huis Ten Bosch, and announces the Hello Oishi Hiroshi art exhibition and the 19th Arita Chinaware Hinadoll festival!
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 19:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72480
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109463109.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 03FEB23 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
