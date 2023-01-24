25JAN23 TFNEWSCAST

Due to the significant winter weather forecast, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo announced early releases and base closures for January 24th-25th, 2023.
Due to severe winter weather, CFAS closed down non-essential services at 2 p.m. on the 24th, and all day on the 25th. Some of the affected services included the Fukuoka Airport Shuttle, both commissaries, the Fleet and Family Support Center, The USO, MWR services, the post offices, and Legal services.
