    25JAN23 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Due to the significant winter weather forecast, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo announced early releases and base closures for January 24th-25th, 2023.

    Due to severe winter weather, CFAS closed down non-essential services at 2 p.m. on the 24th, and all day on the 25th. Some of the affected services included the Fukuoka Airport Shuttle, both commissaries, the Fleet and Family Support Center, The USO, MWR services, the post offices, and Legal services.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 19:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72479
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109463108.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25JAN23 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    cfas
    pacific
    climate change
    Winter weather
    snow day

