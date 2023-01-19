Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20JAN23 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Residents of Sasebo City in the southern district have been asked to limit water usage on January 17th, 2023.

    The Sasebo City Southern District is currently experiencing a significant water shortage due to the lack of rainfall in recent months. Although the city's overall water level is 80.2% (as of 1 Jan.) and the central district is at 92.5%, the southern district is down to 56.2% and its water shortage level has been elevated to Level 4 (out of 5).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20JAN23 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cfas
    pacific
    sasebo japan
    environment
    water shortage

