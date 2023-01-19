20JAN23 TFNEWSCAST

Residents of Sasebo City in the southern district have been asked to limit water usage on January 17th, 2023.



The Sasebo City Southern District is currently experiencing a significant water shortage due to the lack of rainfall in recent months. Although the city's overall water level is 80.2% (as of 1 Jan.) and the central district is at 92.5%, the southern district is down to 56.2% and its water shortage level has been elevated to Level 4 (out of 5).