Residents of Sasebo City in the southern district have been asked to limit water usage on January 17th, 2023.
The Sasebo City Southern District is currently experiencing a significant water shortage due to the lack of rainfall in recent months. Although the city's overall water level is 80.2% (as of 1 Jan.) and the central district is at 92.5%, the southern district is down to 56.2% and its water shortage level has been elevated to Level 4 (out of 5).
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 19:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72478
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109463107.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20JAN23 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT