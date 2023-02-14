Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty center spot

    Liberty center spot

    JAPAN

    02.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Barracks roommates discuss spending an evening at the liberty center.

    Script:

    Oh good, you're home!

    -have you been in here all day? what've you been doing?

    oh, you know, doom scrolling. Nothing else to do around here.

    -Why don't we go to the liberty center? they have that new video game you've been wanting to play, and since tonight's not a weeknight, they're open until midnight.

    so... bean bag chairs [SFX], video games [SFX], and pool [SFX]?

    -exactly.

    call the liberty center at DSN 252-3756 for more information today!

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 18:49
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty center spot, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pacific
    mwr
    liberty program
    unaccompanied orders
    active duty military

