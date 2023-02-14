Liberty center spot

Barracks roommates discuss spending an evening at the liberty center.



Script:



Oh good, you're home!



-have you been in here all day? what've you been doing?



oh, you know, doom scrolling. Nothing else to do around here.



-Why don't we go to the liberty center? they have that new video game you've been wanting to play, and since tonight's not a weeknight, they're open until midnight.



so... bean bag chairs [SFX], video games [SFX], and pool [SFX]?



-exactly.



call the liberty center at DSN 252-3756 for more information today!