Barracks roommates discuss spending an evening at the liberty center.
Script:
Oh good, you're home!
-have you been in here all day? what've you been doing?
oh, you know, doom scrolling. Nothing else to do around here.
-Why don't we go to the liberty center? they have that new video game you've been wanting to play, and since tonight's not a weeknight, they're open until midnight.
so... bean bag chairs [SFX], video games [SFX], and pool [SFX]?
-exactly.
call the liberty center at DSN 252-3756 for more information today!
This work, Liberty center spot, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
